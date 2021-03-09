BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s FY2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $40.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 35,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $281,000.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,191,954.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $900,067.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,394 shares of company stock valued at $5,598,494. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.