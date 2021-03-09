Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,079 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.3% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 22,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 185.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,055,000 after purchasing an additional 175,291 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in McDonald’s by 23.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $1,295,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 74,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

McDonald’s stock opened at $207.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $154.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

