Short Interest in Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Drops By 22.6%

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the January 28th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SMNNY opened at $22.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. Shimano has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Shimano alerts:

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.