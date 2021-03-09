Short Interest in Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Drops By 22.6%

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the January 28th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:SMNNY opened at $22.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. Shimano has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.34.
Shimano Company Profile
