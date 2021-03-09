200,742 Shares in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 200,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sogou by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,218,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after acquiring an additional 969,054 shares during the period. Kellner Capital LLC raised its position in Sogou by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 314,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 143,100 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sogou during the fourth quarter worth $2,472,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sogou by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou in the fourth quarter valued at $978,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

SOGO stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. Sogou Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.08, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter. Sogou had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sogou Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

