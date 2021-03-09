New York City REIT (NYC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect New York City REIT to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYC stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. New York City REIT has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

