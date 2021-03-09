$0.39 EPS Expected for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.43. Badger Meter reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $112.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.32 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $100.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $111.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.08 and its 200 day moving average is $83.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,545.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $913,829.70. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2,750.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,009,000 after buying an additional 746,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $32,086,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,461,000 after buying an additional 224,210 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 221.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 221,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after buying an additional 152,329 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $10,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

