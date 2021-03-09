Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 254,700 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the January 28th total of 331,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 149.8 days.

Shares of RUSMF opened at $19.62 on Monday. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RUSMF. Scotiabank increased their target price on Russel Metals from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Russel Metals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Russel Metals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Russel Metals from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Russel Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

