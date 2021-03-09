SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Short Interest Update

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the January 28th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 907,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SXC. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.20. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

