Sino Land Company Limited Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Friday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.
Shares of Sino Land stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. Sino Land has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50.
Sino Land Company Profile
