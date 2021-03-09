Sino Land Company Limited Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Friday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Sino Land stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. Sino Land has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50.

Get Sino Land alerts:

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.