Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

Genco Shipping & Trading has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

GNK opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $474.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $11.94.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $151,129.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $109,549.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,213.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,219,163 shares of company stock worth $67,800,605. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.78.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

