1300SMILES Limited (ONT.AX) (ASX:ONT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.15

1300SMILES Limited (ONT.AX) (ASX:ONT) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.
The business’s 50-day moving average is A$5.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.33.
1300SMILES Limited (ONT.AX) Company Profile
