1300SMILES Limited (ONT.AX) (ASX:ONT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.15

1300SMILES Limited (ONT.AX) (ASX:ONT) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is A$5.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.33.

1300SMILES Limited (ONT.AX) Company Profile

1300SMILES Limited provides dental and management services in Australia. It enables the delivery of services to patients by offering the use of dental surgeries, practice management, and other services to self-employed dentists who carry on their own dental practices. The company also provides services in the areas of marketing, administration, billing and collections, and facilities certification and licensing to participating dentists; and support staff, equipment, and facilities, as well as sources various consumable goods.

