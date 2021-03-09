OptiNose, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.53) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of OptiNose in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.53) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $189.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.03.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 294.64% and a negative net margin of 230.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OptiNose by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 14.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,788,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 229,146 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 150.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 18.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In other OptiNose news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $94,447.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,504 shares in the company, valued at $872,511.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 38,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $155,521.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,192.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

