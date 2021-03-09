Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Croda International Plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Croda International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Croda International’s FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

COIHY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Croda International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Croda International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Croda International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Croda International stock opened at $43.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.58. Croda International has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $47.43.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

