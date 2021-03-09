Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Healthcare Trust of America in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $27.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.82. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $33.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 180.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

