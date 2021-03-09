Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $61.90 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 732,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,610 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.0% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $61,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 146,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,828 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 81,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 136,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $109.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.54. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $109.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist increased their target price on Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.