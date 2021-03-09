Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BBW opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $118.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

