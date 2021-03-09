AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AGFS stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

