Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 77,717 Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 77,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.07% of Sonos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,751,000 after buying an additional 318,919 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,955 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 5.4% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,079,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,752,000 after purchasing an additional 158,389 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 4,129.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,718 shares during the period. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth $28,414,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $37.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.50. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

SONO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $108,980.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,748.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $1,693,552.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,906,419.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 600,639 shares of company stock worth $19,923,896. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

