Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 658.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,564 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,685 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,452,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,890,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,888,000 after purchasing an additional 437,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 407,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,510,000 after purchasing an additional 332,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAH shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.09.

NYSE BAH opened at $76.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $3,233,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

