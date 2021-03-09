Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CFO Sells $682,306.15 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.47, for a total transaction of $682,306.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jon Snodgres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of Repligen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64.

RGEN traded down $4.71 on Monday, reaching $181.48. 474,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,259. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.92 and its 200-day moving average is $184.37. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.32, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 685.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

