Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) VP Sells 449 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $15,836.23. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.41. The company had a trading volume of 974,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $48.87.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,216,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,264,000 after buying an additional 2,736,555 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,173,000 after buying an additional 1,347,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,751,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,466,000 after buying an additional 1,012,908 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4,204.2% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,545,000 after buying an additional 884,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 244.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after buying an additional 784,579 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.