CrowdStrike (CRWD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CRWD opened at $179.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of -374.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.91 and its 200-day moving average is $172.13. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28.
In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $30,490,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 897,522 shares of company stock worth $182,615,580. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.
