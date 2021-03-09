CrowdStrike (CRWD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CRWD opened at $179.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of -374.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.91 and its 200-day moving average is $172.13. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $30,490,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 897,522 shares of company stock worth $182,615,580. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.40.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.