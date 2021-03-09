Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Polaris Infrastructure alerts:

TSE:PIF opened at C$19.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.98. The company has a market cap of C$351.56 million and a PE ratio of 15.79. Polaris Infrastructure has a one year low of C$8.59 and a one year high of C$24.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Polaris Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.