Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €90.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €91.27 ($107.37).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €87.38 ($102.80) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €86.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is €88.49.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

