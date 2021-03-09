Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $21.70 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,123 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $21,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $516.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $228.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $542.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.