CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $17,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $897.82.

CoStar Group stock opened at $798.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $884.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $871.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.21 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

