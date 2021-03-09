Telephone and Data Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 5,450 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,162% compared to the average volume of 432 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,255,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,462,000 after acquiring an additional 283,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,712,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,797,000 after acquiring an additional 310,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,393,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,871,000 after acquiring an additional 505,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,452,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,287,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 339,658 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Shares of TDS stock opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.