Royal Bank of Canada Increases MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to $9.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MEG Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MEG Energy from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.98.

MEGEF opened at $6.20 on Friday. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

