Investors Buy High Volume of NortonLifeLock Call Options (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 28,182 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 360% compared to the typical volume of 6,126 call options.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

