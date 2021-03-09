SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Up 5.2% After Dividend Announcement

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $20.51 and last traded at $20.44. 710,597 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 435,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SPTN. Barclays cut SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $738.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.58.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at $15,339,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,789,000 after purchasing an additional 255,314 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 320,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 221,585 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth $3,437,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1,082.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 178,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 163,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.