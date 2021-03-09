Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price Down 8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s stock price dropped 8% during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $212.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Enphase Energy traded as low as $131.47 and last traded at $132.06. Approximately 4,677,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,321,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.55.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.59.

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $7,395,276.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,636,702.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,786 shares of company stock valued at $38,297,161 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,076,443,000 after buying an additional 3,492,489 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,192,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $162,087,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,931,000 after purchasing an additional 904,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.67. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

