USA Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:USAT)

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 7,555 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,390% compared to the average daily volume of 507 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ USAT opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 2.10. USA Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. On average, analysts predict that USA Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USAT. TheStreet lowered USA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in USA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

