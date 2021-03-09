Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Kion Group stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.42. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

