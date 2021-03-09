EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EDRVF. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

EDP Renováveis stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76. EDP Renováveis has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.