Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $18,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVE. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1,641.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 179,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 168,769 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 36.7% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 511,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,009,000 after acquiring an additional 137,543 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Five Below by 37.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,930,000 after buying an additional 131,324 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Five Below by 422.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 118,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,050,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,383,000 after buying an additional 109,573 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $183.36 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $201.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.03, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.89.

In other Five Below news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,450 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.