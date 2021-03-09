Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.75.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,222 shares of company stock worth $30,629,156 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $713.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $764.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $744.51. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

