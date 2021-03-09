Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $24.75 Million in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,538,575 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,751,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,264,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,072,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $17,196,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $13.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

