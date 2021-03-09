Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $29.11 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 306.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,499 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $29,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 53,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,844,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.59. The company has a market capitalization of $138.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Mizuho raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.37.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

