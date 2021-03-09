Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

Shares of VEC stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09. Vectrus has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $60.32. The firm has a market cap of $695.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.49. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vectrus will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEC. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Vectrus during the fourth quarter worth about $22,061,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,017,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,906,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 1,231.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 130,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,270,000 after acquiring an additional 84,360 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

