Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $35.30 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $35,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $178.71 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.82 and a 200-day moving average of $207.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

