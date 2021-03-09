Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Raised to $7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.25 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised Peyto Exploration & Development to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS PEYUF opened at $4.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

