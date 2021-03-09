National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Upgraded to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has $87.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $83.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NTIOF. CIBC increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark raised National Bank of Canada to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NTIOF opened at $67.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.28.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

