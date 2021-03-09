National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Upgraded to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has $87.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $83.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NTIOF. CIBC increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cormark raised National Bank of Canada to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NTIOF opened at $67.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.28.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

