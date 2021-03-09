Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schaeffler AG engages as a supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. It provides rolling bearing and plain bearing solutions and linear and direct drive technology. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive and Industrial segments. Automotive segment provides product and service business with customers in the automotive sector. Industrial segment offers product and service business with manufacturers of investment goods. Schaeffler AG is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. “

Get Schaeffler alerts:

SCFLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCFLF opened at $8.10 on Friday. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.06.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schaeffler (SCFLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.