NN (NNBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect NN to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $288.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.35. NN has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

