Landos Biopharma, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LABP) Quiet Period To End on March 16th

Landos Biopharma’s (NASDAQ:LABP) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, March 16th. Landos Biopharma had issued 6,250,000 shares in its IPO on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on LABP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Monday.

LABP stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. Landos Biopharma has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $16.99.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Konstantin Poukalov purchased 27,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $305,826.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,902,453 shares of company stock valued at $30,305,826 in the last quarter.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

