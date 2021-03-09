Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 427 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $10,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of SOXX opened at $396.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.97. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $167.79 and a 52 week high of $443.97.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

