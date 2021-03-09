Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $12.33 Million Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 259,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,848 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $12,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after buying an additional 11,925,661 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,538,000 after buying an additional 5,615,471 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,193,000 after buying an additional 4,433,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,219,000 after buying an additional 2,651,258 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,732,000 after buying an additional 2,108,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $337,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,519 shares of company stock worth $4,458,552 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRVL. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Shares of MRVL opened at $41.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average is $44.36. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

