Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Accenture by 94.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after purchasing an additional 795,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Accenture by 74.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,037,000 after purchasing an additional 569,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,618,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,096,000 after buying an additional 303,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total value of $1,056,584.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $249.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.54.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.27.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

