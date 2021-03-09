Head to Head Contrast: American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) & Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

This table compares American Assets Trust and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Assets Trust 10.38% 2.94% 1.34% Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 20.82% 5.02% 2.14%

This table compares American Assets Trust and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Assets Trust $366.74 million 5.98 $60.19 million $2.20 16.49 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $229.23 million 6.44 $52.50 million $1.76 12.84

American Assets Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Industrial Logistics Properties Trust. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Assets Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. American Assets Trust pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Assets Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Assets Trust and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Assets Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25

American Assets Trust presently has a consensus price target of $30.75, suggesting a potential downside of 15.24%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.46%. Given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more favorable than American Assets Trust.

Volatility & Risk

American Assets Trust has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.1% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Assets Trust beats Industrial Logistics Properties Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company's office portfolio comprises approximately 3.4 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.