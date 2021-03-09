ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ASML by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ASML by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,903,000 after purchasing an additional 170,980 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of ASML by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $527.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $221.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $562.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.81. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $608.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.40.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

